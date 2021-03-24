ManifestSeven inks distribution agreement with Better Than Good Holdings
- ManifestSeven (OTCPK:MNFSF -0.3%) announced that its business-to-business division, Highlanders Distribution, has entered into a distribution agreement with Better Than Good Holdings, Inc. ("BTG"), a California-based brand group.
- Under the distribution partnership, BTG will have the opportunity to strengthen its presence in Northern California and expand into new markets by utilizing Highlander's statewide distribution infrastructure and recently expanded vehicle fleet.
- BTG carries an expanding portfolio of premium cannabis products that currently consists of 32 individual SKUs across several key categories. BTG generated ~$16.1M of revenue in 2020 and shipped nearly 800,000 units while focusing almost exclusively on the Southern California market.