Momo Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 24, 2021 MOMO
- Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-49.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $564.9M (-16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MOMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.