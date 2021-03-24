Darden Restaurants Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 24, 2021 1:31 PM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)DRIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-63.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (-30.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.