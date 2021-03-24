Progress Software Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETProgress Software Corporation (PRGS)PRGSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.39M (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRGS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.