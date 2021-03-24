Science Applications Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)SAICBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (-7.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAIC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.