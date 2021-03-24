Sirius XM launches dedicated channel for Disney music
Mar. 24, 2021 1:51 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)SIRIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Sirius XM (SIRI -0.4%) tomorrow will launch Disney Hits, a music channel dedicated to decades of music from all forms of Mouse House content.
- That comes in collaboration with Disney Music Group (DIS -1%), the home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts.
- Aside from music from classics (The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story) and newer programs (Frozen 2, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), there will be themed programs and celebrity guest hosts.
- Descendants star Sofia Carson will serve as the first guest host on a "Be Our Guest 4 The Day" hour on Friday.
- The new channel also offers a new featured hour premiere every Monday at noon ET, starting with "Disney Princesses on March 29.