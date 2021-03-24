Sirius XM launches dedicated channel for Disney music

Mar. 24, 2021 1:51 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)SIRIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Sirius XM (SIRI -0.4%) tomorrow will launch Disney Hits, a music channel dedicated to decades of music from all forms of Mouse House content.
  • That comes in collaboration with Disney Music Group (DIS -1%), the home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts.
  • Aside from music from classics (The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story) and newer programs (Frozen 2, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), there will be themed programs and celebrity guest hosts.
  • Descendants star Sofia Carson will serve as the first guest host on a "Be Our Guest 4 The Day" hour on Friday.
  • The new channel also offers a new featured hour premiere every Monday at noon ET, starting with "Disney Princesses on March 29.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.