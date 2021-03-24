Elbit Systems +1% post Q4 earnings beat
Mar. 24, 2021 2:06 PM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)ESLTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (ESLT +1.4%) beats Q4 consensus, with revenue growth of 4.5% Y/Y to $1.38B, and net income increased by 4.1% Y/Y to $237.99M.
- Revenues by areas of operations: Airborne systems $480.4M (+9.6% Y/Y); C4ISR systems $386.1M (+8.2% Y/); Land systems $342M (-6.9% Y/Y); Electro-optic systems $116M (-6.7% Y/Y); and Others $53M (+56.2% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP gross profit amounted to $363M and margin was 26.3%.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $113.8M and margin was 8.3% vs. $125.4M and 9.5% in 4Q19.
- Backlog of orders for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $11.02B, compared to $10.03B a year ago; and ~65% of the current backlog is scheduled to be performed during 2021 and 2022.
- Net cash provided by operating activities in the year ended was $278.8M, as compared to $53.3M cash used a year ago.
- On March 2, 2021, Company was awarded an ~$300M contract by a country in Asia to provide HermesTM 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems. The contract will be performed over a period of five years.
