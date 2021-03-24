Wix's new Google integration lets users update business profiles on Search, Maps
Mar. 24, 2021 2:11 PM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)WIXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Expanding its integration with Google, Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) users can now create and manage their business profile on Google Search and Maps through Wix's platform.
- Business owners can create and verify a new business profile or import an existing profile to their Wix dashboard, where they can update the information or access insights and data.
- "We believe Google My Business is important for business owners to gain exposure and increase their customer base," says Kobi Gamliel, Head of User Marketing at Wix. "We're happy to continue our partnership with Google and offer a seamless integration enabling our users to better optimize their online presence for engaging with customers and succeeding in today's online landscape."
- Press release.