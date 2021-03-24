Nasdaq slumps late again with investors still tech-shy; Dow Jones can't hold gains

  • The Nasdaq (COMP) -2% tumbled today as selling accelerated into the close, with cash flowing out of megacaps, momentum and meme stocks.
  • All the Big 6 megacaps finished down and near the lows of the day.
  • The S&P (SP500) -0.6% also closed down as cyclical strength waned some. A decent 5-year note auction led to bid in Treasuries, pushing rates lower.
  • The Dow (DJI), which had been up more than 1% earlier in the session, ended off a couple of points.
  • Price gains in Honeywell and Caterpillar were countered by Salesforce, which much face sex trafficking charges for providing tech support to Backpage.com.
  • The Russell 2000 (RTY) -1.9% went from outperforming the Dow to underperforming the Nasdaq. It's now down three sessions in a row after tumbling 6.7% last week.
  • The Russell fell below its 50-day moving average yesterday, snapping the longest streak above that level since 2011.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield fell 3 basis points to 1.61%.
  • The $61B 5-year auction tailed through by 0.3 basis point, selling at 0.85 compared with 0.847 when issued. That eased some concerns about tomorrow's 7-year auction. The last 7-year auction led to a huge spike in yields on weak demand.
  • GameStop saw a post-earnings drop of more than 30%, it's biggest decline since February right after the first big squeeze. That's its fifth down day a row, which hasn't happened since October.
  • Fellow Reddit favorites AMC and Koss also fell sharply.

  • Six of the 11 S&P sectors closed higher, led by Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), with crude surging 5% after the blocking of the Suez Canal.
  • The megacap sectors were the big losers, with Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) at the bottom. Streaming favorites ViacomCBS and Discovery plunged.
  • Cruise lines ended a volatile day lower after speculation of when ports can reopen.

