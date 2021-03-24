Aquila Resources raises $10M via marketed offering

  • Aquila Resources (OTCQB:AQARF -6.7%) announces marketed offering of units for gross proceeds of ~$10M.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share and a common share purchase warrant.
  • Size and pricing are to be determined.
  • Closing expected on April 9, 2021.
  • Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and the private placement to fund development activities at the Back Forty Project, including the completion of an optimized feasibility study and for permitting, environmental, and legal activities, and for general corporate purposes and working capital.
  • It is a development‐stage company focused on high grade and gold-rich projects in the Upper Midwest, USA.
  • Press Release
