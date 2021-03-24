Facebook's Zuckerberg set to argue for tweaks to liability protection
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to argue for "thoughtful reform" of protections that tech platforms enjoy from liability for posting content when he speaks to lawmakers tomorrow.
- With an appearance set before House subcommittees discussing the industry's Section 230 liability shield, Zuckerberg suggests that rather than blanket protection, Section 230 protections for certain types of unlawful content should be conditional on the platforms' ability to meet best practices to fight that content's spread.
- "Instead of being granted immunity, platforms should be required to demonstrate that they have systems in place for identifying unlawful content and removing it," he says in his written testimony.
- "Platforms should not be held liable if a particular piece of content evades its detection—that would be impractical for platforms with billions of posts per day—but they should be required to have adequate systems in place to address unlawful content," he continues.
- That's the latest indication from tech CEOs that they're prepared to accept some kind of reform to Section 230, though they argue it should be modest rather than sweeping.
- Calls for reforming Section 230 have come from both sides of the political aisle, amid varying accusations that platforms like Facebook foster and promote hateful content and groups, and/or that they look to silence conservative voices.