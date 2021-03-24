Synlogic’s oral therapy for enteric hyperoxaluria advances to proof-of-concept study
Mar. 24, 2021 4:38 PM ETSynlogic, Inc. (SYBX)SYBXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) announced that its experimental oral drug SYNB8802 for enteric hyperoxaluria has achieved proof of mechanism in Phase 1 dietary hyperoxaluria study leading the company to initiate Part B of the study to demonstrate its proof of concept.
- Part B of the study will assess the urinary oxalate lowering potential of SYNB8802 in patients with enteric hyperoxaluria following Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery. Results are expected in H2 2021.
- The Part A of the Phase 1 study where healthy volunteers on a high oxalate and low calcium diet were treated with multiple ascending doses of SYNB8802 evaluated the safety and tolerability of the therapy as the primary outcome.
- After the completion of dosing of five cohorts in part A with 45 total subjects, the change from baseline urinary oxalate levels were -28.6% (90% CI: -42.4 to -11.6), compared to placebo at the 3e11 live-cell dose which was well tolerated and selected for the Part B of the study.
- The upper limit of normal urinary oxalate levels is 45 mg per 24 hours, and at the end of dosing, the mean 24-hour urinary oxalate level was 40.1 mg for subjects treated with SYNB8802 (vs. 58.1 mg for placebo subjects).
- Much of the safety data were not available, but the company announced its intention to reveal the full results of the study at a future medical meeting.
- Early this year, Synlogic laid out its 2021 clinical milestones.