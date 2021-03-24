Celanese lifts full-year EPS guidance; to expand capacity in Asia, Europe
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) +0.7% post-market after raising its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $11-$11.50/share, a 15% increase over its prior outlook of $9.50-$10 and above the $10.15 analyst consensus estimate.
- Amid tightened market conditions following winter storm Uri, Celanese also expects a strong finish to Q1 with adjusted earnings of ~$3/share, ahead of $2.65 consensus.
- The company expects momentum to continue across mid-2021 as it meet s elevated demand for its acetyl chain and engineered materials products.
- Separately, Celanese unveils plans to expand its acetyl chain capacities through facility expansion, new unit builds and key debottlenecking projects in Europe and Asia.
- The company says it will expand its VAM production unit at its chemical industrial park in Nanjing, China,
- Finally, Celanese says its Clear Lake, Texas, integrated chemical manufacturing facility will begin utilizing recycled carbon dioxide as an alternative feedstock in the production of methanol.