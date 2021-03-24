Celanese lifts full-year EPS guidance; to expand capacity in Asia, Europe

Mar. 24, 2021 4:55 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)CEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Celanese (NYSE:CE) +0.7% post-market after raising its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $11-$11.50/share, a 15% increase over its prior outlook of $9.50-$10 and above the $10.15 analyst consensus estimate.
  • Amid tightened market conditions following winter storm Uri, Celanese also expects a strong finish to Q1 with adjusted earnings of ~$3/share, ahead of $2.65 consensus.
  • The company expects momentum to continue across mid-2021 as it meet s elevated demand for its acetyl chain and engineered materials products.
  • Separately, Celanese unveils plans to expand its acetyl chain capacities through facility expansion, new unit builds and key debottlenecking projects in Europe and Asia.
  • The company says it will expand its VAM production unit at its chemical industrial park in Nanjing, China,
  • Finally, Celanese says its Clear Lake, Texas, integrated chemical manufacturing facility will begin utilizing recycled carbon dioxide as an alternative feedstock in the production of methanol.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.