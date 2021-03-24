Verizon's Hans Vestberg is nominated for BlackRock's board
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) nominates Verizon Communications Chairman and CEO Hans E. Vestberg to its board; he'll stand for election at the company's annual meeting.
- "He will bring valuable insights to our board as we expand in key markets in Europe, use technology to continue transforming our business, and further embed sustainability into our investment processes and corporate practices," said BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink.
- Mathis Cabiallavetta, the former chairman of Swiss Re who has served on BlackRock's board since 2007, won't stand for re-election at the annual meeting.
- Of the 16 candidates nominated for election, 14 are independent, including Vestberg, the company said.
- The slate of director nominees includes five women, six non-U.S. or dual citizens, and three individuals who self-identify as racially or ethnically diverse.