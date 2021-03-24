Raymond James Financial provides February update, clients assets up 24% Y/Y
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) record client asset under administration reaching $1.06T in February 2021, increasing 24% from February 2020 and 3% over previous month.
- Financial AUM of $173.5B, up 20% over february 2020.
- The growth in client assets was primarily driven by market appreciation and the net addition of financial advisors in the Private Client Group.
- Net loans at Raymond James Bank of $22.3B, increased 4% over January 2020 and declined 1% compared to December 2020.
- Record clients’ domestic cash sweep balances of $62.5B increased 61% over last year.
- CEO Paul Reily comments: “Our client‑focused culture and award‑winning technology platform continue to deliver low regrettable attrition and drive solid recruiting momentum across all affiliation options. Additionally, activity levels for fixed income and M&A continue to be strong.”
