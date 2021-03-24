Chinese ETFs see a large selloff in the market
- Wednesday, all three major market indices closed in the red, with the Nasdaq having the worst performance. Among today’s declining markets, there was one area in particular that had a noticeable selloff, and that was China-related names.
- In response to the news that China is reportedly proposing a joint venture to oversee data collection from e-commerce and digital payment companies, Chinese tech companies slid.
- Additionally, on Monday, there was a coordinated sanction effort on China. The United States, Britain, European Union, and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights abuses.
- Below see how these seven Chinese-related ETFs performed today and how they performed since sanctions were imposed on March 22nd, 2021.
- KS CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), closed -8.47% and is -11.26% since 3/22.
- Golden Dragon China Invesco ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ), closed -7.39% and is -10.73% since 3/22.
- KS MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN), closed -6.41% and is -10.38% since 3/22.
- G-X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ), closed -6.25% and is -8.84% since 3/22.
- China Technology Invesco ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ), closed -6.42% and is -8.04% since 3/22.
- China Ishares MSCI ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI), closed -4.32% and is -6.27% since 3/22.
- China Large-Cap Ishares ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI), closed -3.69% and is -5.71% since 3/22.
- See some Chinese tech names that have been the biggest losers.