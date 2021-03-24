B. Riley prices $150 senior notes, to be used to retire existing notes
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) prices an underwritten registered public offering of $150M aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes due 2026.
- Underwriters' 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22.5M aggregate principal amount of senior notes in connection with the offering.
- Closing expected on March 29, 2021.
- Company expects to use the net proceeds in excess of $100M from the sale of the notes for the redemption of all or a portion of its existing 7.25% Senior Notes due 2027 as soon as practicable and the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions and investments, repaying indebtedness, making capital expenditures and funding working capital.