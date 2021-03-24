Steel Dynamics wins deal with environmentalists to speed permit for Texas mill
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) says it reached an agreement with environmentalists that will help endangered whooping cranes and encourage regulators to approve a pending pollution permit for the steelmaker's new $1.9B mill near Corpus Christi, Texas.
- The company agreed to create a special marsh to filter the mill's wastewater beyond the requirements in the state's environmental permit; as a result, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality now is expected to approve a permit to discharge treated wastewater into a creek that flows into coastal habitat abutting the winter refuge of the world's last migratory flock of whooping cranes.
- Environmentalists had opposed the project's permit on fears that the planned discharge from the mill would contain too much metal.
- Steel Dynamics' Sinton mill is planned to open in mid-2021 and produce at least 200K tons of steel per quarter.
- Steel Dynamics recently guided for Q1 earnings that were slightly below analyst consensus, but it expects domestic steel demand will remain strong.