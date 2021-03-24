Steel Dynamics wins deal with environmentalists to speed permit for Texas mill

Mar. 24, 2021 7:11 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)STLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) says it reached an agreement with environmentalists that will help endangered whooping cranes and encourage regulators to approve a pending pollution permit for the steelmaker's new $1.9B mill near Corpus Christi, Texas.
  • The company agreed to create a special marsh to filter the mill's wastewater beyond the requirements in the state's environmental permit; as a result, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality now is expected to approve a permit to discharge treated wastewater into a creek that flows into coastal habitat abutting the winter refuge of the world's last migratory flock of whooping cranes.
  • Environmentalists had opposed the project's permit on fears that the planned discharge from the mill would contain too much metal.
  • Steel Dynamics' Sinton mill is planned to open in mid-2021 and produce at least 200K tons of steel per quarter.
  • Steel Dynamics recently guided for Q1 earnings that were slightly below analyst consensus, but it expects domestic steel demand will remain strong.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.