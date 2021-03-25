Silicon Valley in no rush to return to the office
- For some working in essential services or consumer facing businesses, the return to work happened long ago, but for many in those industries, hardship remains. Other parts of the economy are meanwhile debating when to return to the office, which could in turn help out other sectors like restaurants, transportation and small business. The deliberation can be clearly seen in San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, which began allowing offices to reopen in a limited capacity this week.
- Bigger picture: For more than a year now, the offices in Silicon Valley have been largely empty as techies settled into a new normal of working from home. But as the economy slowly reopens, tech titans are figuring out next steps. At play are models of remote work, a return to the office or a hybrid of the two, though many companies are not rushing reopen their workplaces.
- Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have said their mandatory work from home policies will remain in effect until June, while Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is not even eyeing a significant reopening until at least August. The reopening at Box (NYSE:BOX) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is still scheduled for September, but DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is waiting until at least October. Meanwhile, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) are staying closed, though SAP (NYSE:SAP) is strongly considering partially reopening its Bay Area offices within weeks, while Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) is weighing a date to invite back some workers.
- Outlook: Employers are weighing two important forces - the need for in-person creativity and connections, as well as the flexibility and efficiency in working from home. The future may point to a combined schedule that would see employees work some days from the office and others where they desire. Interestingly enough, employees may be feeling the same. A survey late last year of 9,000 knowledge workers - commissioned by Slack - found 20% wanted to work remotely, 17% in the office, while 63% chose a mix of the two.