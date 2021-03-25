Momo EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue

  • Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.17; GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $581.6M (-13.6% Y/Y) beats by $16.7M.
  • MAU on Momo application were 113.8M in Dec. 2020, compared to 114.5M in Dec. 2019.
  • Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 3.8M paying users of Tantan Limited, were 12.8M for Q4'20, compared to 13.8M for the Q4'19, which included 4.5M paying users of Tantan.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2020, Momo's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits and restricted cash totaled RMB16,482.3M (~$2.52B)
  • For Q1, Momo expects total net revenues in the range of RMB3.36B and RMB3.46B, representing a decrease of 6.5% to 3.7% Y/Y.
