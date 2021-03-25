Traffic jam builds at Suez Canal; blockage could last until next week

after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm. The best chance for freeing the ship may not come

, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master that refloated cruise ship Costa Concordia in 2012, when it capsized off the coast of Italy. In response, WTI

and Brent

crude prices

rose nearly 6%

on Wednesday as worries grew over oil shipments.