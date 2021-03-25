Traffic jam builds at Suez Canal; blockage could last until next week
- Tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge the Ever Given, a massive container ship stuck in the Suez Canal after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm. The best chance for freeing the ship may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master that refloated cruise ship Costa Concordia in 2012, when it capsized off the coast of Italy. In response, WTI (CL1:COM) and Brent (CO1:COM) crude prices rose nearly 6% on Wednesday as worries grew over oil shipments.
- Broader concerns? Supply chains have already been strained by the coronavirus pandemic and it's been harder for suppliers to get their hands on well-priced shipping rates. If the situation in Suez continues for a significant amount of time, rates may rise along with oil prices. Multinationals could also begin worrying about disruptions to their supply chains and any imported goods from Asia to Europe will see delays.
- Experts say that if the blockage is not cleared within the next 24-48 hours, some shipping firms will be forced to re-route vessels around the southern tip of Africa, which would add roughly a week to the journey. About 12% of global trade, and roughly 30% of the world’s shipping container volume, transits through the Suez Canal, making it one of the world's most important waterways. A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400M an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd's List.
- Go deeper: Supply chain disruptions have already been seen across the globe due to pandemic factors like pent up demand for consumer goods and a growing semiconductor shortage. Difficulties in securing raw materials and other inputs have recently worsened and prompted the Biden administration to mandate a 100-day review of critical product supply chains in the U.S. The executive action issued in February is focused on semiconductors, key minerals and materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients and advanced batteries like the ones used in electric vehicles.