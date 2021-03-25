Charlotte's Web Holdings EPS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue

  • Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $26.9M (+18.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.06M.
  • CEO comment: "In 2021 we are positioning for long-term growth and shareholder value creation as we evolve towards establishing Charlotte's Web as a leading global botanicals wellness company by expanding into cannabis wellness where federally permissible. To support our international growth we have an exclusive agreement with one of Israel's largest medical cannabis producers, and in the U.S. we secured future optionality through a strategic option to acquire Stanley Brothers cannabis business pending US federal legalization of cannabis."
  • Press Release
