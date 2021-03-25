Budget smart TV maker, VIZIO trades today after pricing IPO at $21, lower end of expected range

Mar. 25, 2021 7:00 AM ETVIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)VZIOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • VIZIO Holding (VZIO) has priced its initial public offering of 12.25M shares of its Class A common stock at $21.00 per share, at lower end of the estimated range of $21-$23.
  • Offering consists of 7.76M Class A common stock by the company and 4.69M shares by certain selling stockholders.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~1.84M Class A common stock.
  • VIZIO will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders.
  • Trading kicks-off today on New York Stock Exchange and the offering is expected to close on March 29.
