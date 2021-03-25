RH lands higher price target from Telsey after strong quarter
Mar. 25, 2021
- Telsey Advisory Group is constructive on RH (NYSE:RH) after taking in the Q4 earnings report.
- Analyst Cristina Fernández:"Overall, RH continues to transform into an international luxury home lifestyle brand from a US home furnishings retailer. The change is being supported by initiatives to elevate the merchandise, add new experiences (like RH Guesthouse), transform the website, and increase gallery productivity. The strong demand trend and high long-term operating margin outlook of ~25% gives us increased confidence that the momentum in RH's share price can continue."
- The firm keeps an Outperform rating on RH and increases the 12-month price target to $600 from $550, which works out to a P/E multiple of ~28X.
- Shares of RH are up 8.55% premarket to $526.60.
