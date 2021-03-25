ArcBest tipped to see strong topline growth this year

Mar. 25, 2021 7:10 AM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)ARCBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley turns even more bullish on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) after meeting with management.
  • Analyst Ravi Shanker: "Pension reform, solid fundamental sand mgmt. execution point to further upside from here. Macro tailwinds (low inventories, eCommerce proliferation, US manufacturing returning) and idiosyncratic growth opportunities (U-Pack, growing wallet share with existing customers) should support strong topline growth in 2021. While the driver shortage remains a challenge, it is also helping keep the market tight which should be supportive of pricing. Those gains plus a good line of sight to costs over the next two years and ongoing productivity initiatives means we believe margins can surprise positively."
  • Shanker and team also think that the recent passage of the Butch Lewis Act, which provides funding for severely underfunded pensions, removes what has been a key overhang on the ARCB's trading multiple for years.
  • MS affirms an Overweight rating on ArcBest and boosts its price target to $90 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $71.25.
