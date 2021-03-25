Green Thumb to open 9th Rise store in Illinois on March 31

  • Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) announces Rise Lake in the Hills, the company’s ninth store in Illinois and 55th in the nation, will open on March 31.
  • Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County, a part of of global nonprofit housing organization.
  • In addition to Rise Lake in the Hills, there are eight other Rise stores throughout the state: Rise Canton, Rise Effingham, Rise Joliet (Colorado), Rise Joliet (Rock Creek), Rise Mundelein, Rise Naperville, Rise Niles and Rise Quincy.
  • Green Thumb also owns and operates two manufacturing facilities in Rock Island and Oglesby where it manufactures Beboe’s luxury line of pastilles and vapes; Dogwalkers pre-roll joints; Doctor Solomon’s medical-grade drops, lotions and balms; incredibles gummies, chocolates and tarts; and Rythm premium flower and vapes.
  • Cannabis sales in Illinois totaled more than $1B in 2020 following the legalization of adult-use cannabis beginning January 1, 2020.
  • Illinois collected $175M in tax revenue from cannabis sales in 2020 and is on pace for over $350M in 2021.
