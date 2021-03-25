United Airlines to fly more than half of its 2019 schedule in May
Mar. 25, 2021 7:17 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)UALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it is adding 26 new nonstop routes between Midwest cities such as Cleveland, Cincinnati and Milwaukee and vacation destinations such as Hilton Head, S.C.; Pensacola, Florida; and Portland, Maine.
- The airline also plans to resume more than 20 domestic routes and will start new service between Orange County, California and Honolulu, Hawaii.
- Internationally, United will fly more than 100% of its pre-pandemic schedule to Latin America in May compared to 2019 activity, including more flights to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America. The airline also plans to resume flights between Chicago and Tokyo Haneda, resume passenger flights between New York/Newark and Milan and Rome, and restart service between Chicago and Amsterdam. United will fly 46% of international schedule compared to May of 2019.
- In total, United plans to operate 52% of its overall schedule compared to May 2019.
- UAL +1.78% premarket to $54.79.
- Source: Press Release
