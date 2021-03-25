Cisco upgraded at Goldman on return to office network spending

Mar. 25, 2021 7:25 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)CSCOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Citing the "opportunity for fundamental upside" in the increased networking spend surrounding the return to office life, Goldman Sachs upgrades Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $50 to $59.
  • Analyst Rod Hall estimates that Cisco's campus switching revenue was about $8.5B in FY20, down 5% on the year and representing about 23% of overall revenue.
  • The firm forecasts a 4% decline for FY21 with the losses at the beginning of the year partially offset by a 10% H2 growth. Hall expects 6% annual growth for FY22.
  • Hall expects general IT spending to improve by the middle of this year, and notes that Cisco's total orders have recovered to 1% Y/Y growth after five straight quarters of declines.
  • Commercial orders, which have historically lead Cisco's "wider enterprise spending" recovery, were up 1% overall and 6% in the United States.
  • Cisco shares are up 2.7% pre-market to $51.01.
  • Related: Cisco's own employees are set to return to the office in June after a mandatory work from home period.
