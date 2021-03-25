Bain Capital owned Diversey prices IPO at $15, much below expected range

Mar. 25, 2021 7:27 AM ETDiversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY)DSEYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Diversey Holdings (DSEY) has priced its initial public offering of ~46.2M ordinary shares at $15.00 per share, much below the expected range of $18-$21.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 6,923,077 ordinary shares.
  • The company booked a net loss of $38.5M on revenue of $2.63B in 2020 after a loss of $109M on revenue of $2.62B in 2019.
  • Diversey sells cleaning supplies, equipment, services and training to more than 85,000 institutional users like hospitals, food manufacturers, retailers and hotels in over 80 countries.
  • Bain will continue to own roughly 75% of DSEY, which will trade on the Nasdaq.
