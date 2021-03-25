Maxar Technologies upped at JPMorgan after pullback opens entry point
Mar. 25, 2021 7:39 AM ETMaxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)MAXRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares have pulled back since last week's $400M public offering, prompting a JPMorgan upgrade from Neutral to Overweight on the more attractive valuation.
- Analyst Seth Seifman says the company's key catalysts are "launching WorldView Legion satellites starting later this year and news on the company’s EnhancedView contract."
- Price target is lowered from $55 to $47, but the analyst doesn't see the PT as "a cap" since "better FCF yield is possible" with improved leverage.
- Maxar shares are up 3.8% pre-market to $34.93.
- Background: Last week, Maxar priced a $400M common stock offering at $40 per share.