Celanese forecasts strong earnings, cash flow growth through 2023

Mar. 25, 2021 7:56 AM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)CEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Celanese (NYSE:CE) outlines its 2023 growth outlook at its Investor Day, forecasting 2023 adjusted earnings of $13-$14/share
  • Over three years, the company expects to generate $4B-$5B in operating cash flow to be deployed to drive growth.
  • By segment, Celanese sees 2023 Acetyl Chain adjusted EBIT of $900M-$1B, 2023 Engineered Materials adjusted EBIT of $700M-$750M, and Acetate Tow adjusted EBIT of ~$245M through 2023.
  • "Given robust cash generation and the strength of the Celanese balance sheet, we anticipate flexibility to deploy up to $6B towards other capital allocation priorities including high-return M&A and share repurchases," the company says.
  • Celanese also raised its FY 2021 adjusted EPS guidance to $11-$11.50 from its prior outlook of $9.50-$10.
