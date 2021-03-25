Extended Stay America CEO defends $6B acquisition by Blackstone, Starwood (update)
Mar. 25, 2021 8:03 AM ETExtended Stay America, Inc. (STAY), BXSTAY, BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Update 8:36am: Adds reports on other shareholder opposition to deal.
- Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) CEO defends the REIT's agreement to be acquired by a joint venture of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Starwood Capital for $19.50 per paired share in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$6B.
- "The company's management and the boards believe this transaction provides a compelling and certain return for our shareholders," CEO Bruce Haase said in a statement.
- Note that STAY shares closed at $19.80 on Wednesday, above the $19.50 merger price.
- "Management’s recommendation, and the boards’ decision, to approve this transaction, reflected careful consideration of the value achievable under the company’s business plan, the execution and market risks inherent in the plan, and the capital needed to execute the plan," he said.
- He also urged shareholders to read the company's proxy statement for the transaction when it's issued to find more information on the background on the transactions, the alternatives considered, the boards' deliberations, and the reasons for their recommendation of the transaction.
- On March 22, STAY shareholder Tarsadia Capital said it wouldn't vote in favor of the deal because it "severely undervalues" the REIT.
- With his statement, STAY CEO Haase is sticking with the $19.50 price and appears to be tamping down speculation about a higher price.
- After the merger was announced on March 15, Evercore ISI analyst Richard Hightower saw the potential for a higher price, while Jefferies's David Katz considers the bid "approximately fair." Baird's Michael Bellisario also considered the deal fairly valued.
- Extended Stay holder Reinhart Partners, which held a 1.4% stake in STAY at the end of Q4, is likely to vote against a sale, according to a Dealreporter story last night. Two other unidentified holders also raised questions about the deal to the publication.
- Earlier this week, 2% holder Hawk Ridge Capital Management and 3.2% holder River Road Asset Management also said they plan to vote against the deal, according to a Bloomberg report.