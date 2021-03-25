Horizon Therapeutics starts enrollment in uncontrolled gout disease trial
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) announces the first patient has enrolled in a clinical trial that will evaluate a monthly dosing regimen of 16 mg of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) concomitantly used with methotrexate to treat people with chronic gout refractory to conventional therapy, also known as uncontrolled gout.
- The current recommended dosing of KRYSTEXXA for adult patients is 8 mg given as intravenous infusions every two weeks, with each dose infused over at least two hours.
- The Four-Weekly Administration for Urate Reduction (FORWARD) is an adaptive, staggered-start trial designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of KRYSTEXXA administered monthly (Q4W).
- The primary outcome for the 48-week trial is the proportion of responders during Month 6 of treatment [serum uric acid (sUA) <6 mg/dl at least 80 percent of the time], as well as time to and duration of normalization of sUA. In total, the trial aims to enroll up to 30 adults with uncontrolled gout.