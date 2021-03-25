Horizon Therapeutics starts enrollment in uncontrolled gout disease trial

  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) announces the first patient has enrolled in a clinical trial that will evaluate a monthly dosing regimen of 16 mg of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) concomitantly used with methotrexate to treat people with chronic gout refractory to conventional therapy, also known as uncontrolled gout.
  • The current recommended dosing of KRYSTEXXA for adult patients is 8 mg given as intravenous infusions every two weeks, with each dose infused over at least two hours.
  • The Four-Weekly Administration for Urate Reduction (FORWARD) is an adaptive, staggered-start trial designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of KRYSTEXXA administered monthly (Q4W).
  • The primary outcome for the 48-week trial is the proportion of responders during Month 6 of treatment [serum uric acid (sUA) <6 mg/dl at least 80 percent of the time], as well as time to and duration of normalization of sUA. In total, the trial aims to enroll up to 30 adults with uncontrolled gout.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.