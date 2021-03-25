Initial jobless claims drop to 684K, lowest level since onset of pandemic

Mar. 25, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Initial Jobless Claims: -97K to 684K vs. 730K consensus, 781K prior (revised from 770K).
  • Four-week moving average for week ending Mar. 20 was 736K, down 13K from the previous week's average of 749K.
  • Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.7%, decrease of 0.2 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 656.8K, a decrease of 100.4K (or 13.3%) from the previous week.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 3.870M is down from 4.134M and lower than 4.043M consensus.
