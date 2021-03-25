Q4 GDP revised slightly higher to 4.3% growth

Mar. 25, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Q4 GDP (third estimate) +4.3% annualized vs. +4.1% consensus and +4.1% previous estimate.
  • Compares with Q3 GDP growth of 33.4% annualized.
  • The change reflects an upward revision to private inventory investment that was partly offset by a downward revision to nonresidential fixed investment.
  • PCE price index +1.5% vs. +1.5% consensus and +1.6% previous estimate.
  • Core PCE price index +1.3% vs. +1.4% consensus and +1.4% previous estimate.
  • "The increase in fourth-quarter GDP reflected both the continued economic recovery from the sharp declines earlier in the year and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including new restrictions and closures that took effect in some areas of the United States," the U.S. Commerce Department said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.