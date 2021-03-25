Q4 GDP revised slightly higher to 4.3% growth
Mar. 25, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Q4 GDP (third estimate) +4.3% annualized vs. +4.1% consensus and +4.1% previous estimate.
- Compares with Q3 GDP growth of 33.4% annualized.
- The change reflects an upward revision to private inventory investment that was partly offset by a downward revision to nonresidential fixed investment.
- PCE price index +1.5% vs. +1.5% consensus and +1.6% previous estimate.
- Core PCE price index +1.3% vs. +1.4% consensus and +1.4% previous estimate.
- "The increase in fourth-quarter GDP reflected both the continued economic recovery from the sharp declines earlier in the year and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including new restrictions and closures that took effect in some areas of the United States," the U.S. Commerce Department said.