  • Ford (NYSE:F) updates on its electrification plans in Europe.
  • The automaker says it will continue to invest in an electric future for its Valencia, Spain operations with the new 2.5-litre Duratec hybrid engine that will be built at its engine plant from late 2022 and increased battery pack assembly capacity.
  • The Valencia Engine Plant will build the 2.5-litre Duratec hybrid engine for Europe beginning late next year.
  • The Duratec hybrid engine powers the Kuga PHEV as well as the Kuga, Galaxy and S-MAX Full Hybrid models.
  • Ford also confirmed an additional €5.2M to support increased battery pack assembly capacity at Valencia following an initial €24M investment announced last year. The extra capacity is said to be required to support increased demand for current and future electrified vehicle production.
  • Ford was upgraded last week by Morgan Stanley on a clearer BEV strategy.
