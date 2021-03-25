CNOOC's full-year profit plunged 59%; to start Lingshui 17-2 production in H1

Mar. 25, 2021 8:45 AM ETCNOOC Limited (CEO)CEOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • China's CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) reports a 59% Y/Y drop in net profit for 2020 to the lowest since 2017, as the pandemic punished energy prices and hurt fuel consumption.
  • The company says its full-year net profit totaled 24.96B yuan ($3.82B) while revenues plunged by a third to 155.37B yuan, weighed by sharply lower oil and gas sales.
  • CNOOC is one of the industry's lowest-cost explorers and producers, with all-in production cost at $26.34/bbl in 2020.
  • Full-year production rose 4.3% Y/Y to 528.2M boe, but the company's average realized oil price fell 35% Y/Y to $40.96/bbl and average realized gas price dipped 1.6% to $6.17/Mcf.
  • CNOOC's capital spending totaled 79.5B yuan last year, meeting the adjusted target of 75B-85B yuan, but the company has planned to raise capex to 90B-100B yuan this year, the highest since 2014.
  • CNOOC says it expects to start production at the Lingshui 17-2 deepwater natural gas deposit in the South China Sea in this year's H1.
  • Lingshui 17-2 is CNOOC's first fully-owned deepwater gas project, with planned annual production of 3B cm.
