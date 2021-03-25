Amyris achieves record production of CBG for consumer skincare formulations
Mar. 25, 2021 By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) achieved another breakthrough with its production, largest industrial-scale fermentation-based CBG by any producer to-date, of Cannabigerol from fermentation for consumer skincare treatment formulations.
- In Q1, the company achieved a new level of quality, cost and volume targets with its production run of CBG from fermentation.
- The production was completed utilizing 225K fermenters at the facility of Amyris's Spain-based manufacturing partner.
- Amyris developed its CBG molecule from initial target to production at scale in less than nine months in 2020 and realized first revenue from CBG in 4Q20.
- 2021 production volume is spoken for with an expected 1M retail units to be sold over the upcoming one year.
- Shares trading 4.6% down premarket