Amyris achieves record production of CBG for consumer skincare formulations

Mar. 25, 2021
  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) achieved another breakthrough with its production, largest industrial-scale fermentation-based CBG by any producer to-date, of Cannabigerol from fermentation for consumer skincare treatment formulations.
  • In Q1, the company achieved a new level of quality, cost and volume targets with its production run of CBG from fermentation.
  • The production was completed utilizing 225K fermenters at the facility of Amyris's Spain-based manufacturing partner.
  • Amyris developed its CBG molecule from initial target to production at scale in less than nine months in 2020 and realized first revenue from CBG in 4Q20.
  • 2021 production volume is spoken for with an expected 1M retail units to be sold over the upcoming one year.
  • Shares trading 4.6% down premarket
