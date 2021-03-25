AstraZeneca’s updated data to address integrity issue; Vertex moves to focus list at Citi in today’s analyst action

  • Updated interim data provided by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) yesterday from its late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in the U.S., should address the data integrity issue, UBS wrote in a note. AstraZeneca ADRs are trading marginally up in before hours.
  • The Analysts led by Michael Leuchten with a buy rating on the stock say the 3% difference with the preliminary assessment which indicated ~79% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 “is really nothing to be concerned about.”
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was added to Focus List at Citi with the price target of $325.00 per share indicating a premium of ~53.6%.
  • With a buy rating, the analyst Mohit Bansal highlights the current valuation and low investor sentiment despite a slew of potential 2021 catalysts which includes the data read from VX-864 Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (“AAT”) deficiency expected in H1 2021.
  • SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) has just recorded two back-to-back one-day declines of more than ~5% for the first time since the pandemic-driven slump in mid-March 2020.
  • Jefferies analyst Michael Yee sees room for another 10% to 15% slump in the sector which remains 15% lower from February highs.
  • “The macro moneyflow rotation is driving elevated risk across growth and high-beta areas including biotech,” notes the analyst. RBC capital markets’ analyst Brian Abrahams also echoed a similar view.
  • Questioning the feasibility of recent legislative moves to curb the high cost of prescription drugs Abrahams thinks the changes could lead to “at worst a modest impact on drugmakers’ long-term revenue stream.”
  • Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) has climbed ~8.0% in the pre-market after Evercore ISI initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating.
  • Giving a price target of $45.00 per share, the analysts led by Josh Schimmer calls the stock an ‘oncology diamond’ trading far below the closest peers such as Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR).
  • Viracta was formed following a reverse merger agreement with publicly-traded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals. The combined entity was listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “VIRX.”
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) is trading marginally higher in the pre-market after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with a recommendation of overweight. The price target of $6.00 per share indicates ~157.5% upside to the previous close.
  • The analyst Joseph Catanzaro expects the company shares to rise as its MultiAA platform, which was identified by Catanzaro as a ‘highly-differentiated’ T cell therapy, advances through the clinical trial.
  • In January, Marker announced that the FDA lifted the partial clinical hold of its Phase 2 trial, evaluating MT-401, a MultiTAA-specific T cell product candidate, in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
