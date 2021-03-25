QuantumScape falls as stock offering prices at $40/share (update)

  • 9:10am: QuantumScape confirms pricing.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) fell 13% after the company confirmed pricing its stock in an offering at $40/share.
  • QuantumScape, which is working on developing a sold state lithium battery, is selling 10.4m shares for proceeds of $416m, the company said in a statement. The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
  • QuantumScape, formerly a SPAC from Kensington Capital Acquisition, has been a Wall Street darling in the EV battery space, even getting a buy rating and $70 price target from influential Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas last month.
  • Earlier this month Cowen initiated the company with an outperform rating and said the company has game-changing technology.
  • QuantumScape gained about 166% through Monday since its de-spaced from Kensington at the end of November.
  • QuantumScape’s pre-SPAC investors included Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), the Qatar Investment Authority, A-list private equity firms Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins and billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
  • Recall March 22, QuantumScape stock drops 4% on public offering.
  • Recall March 23, QuantumScape's capital raise called a bullish indicator.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.