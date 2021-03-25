QuantumScape falls as stock offering prices at $40/share (update)
Mar. 25, 2021 9:03 AM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS), VWAGYQS, VWAGYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor26 Comments
- 9:10am: QuantumScape confirms pricing.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) fell 13% after the company confirmed pricing its stock in an offering at $40/share.
- QuantumScape, which is working on developing a sold state lithium battery, is selling 10.4m shares for proceeds of $416m, the company said in a statement. The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
- QuantumScape, formerly a SPAC from Kensington Capital Acquisition, has been a Wall Street darling in the EV battery space, even getting a buy rating and $70 price target from influential Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas last month.
- Earlier this month Cowen initiated the company with an outperform rating and said the company has game-changing technology.
- QuantumScape gained about 166% through Monday since its de-spaced from Kensington at the end of November.
- QuantumScape’s pre-SPAC investors included Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), the Qatar Investment Authority, A-list private equity firms Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins and billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
- Recall March 22, QuantumScape stock drops 4% on public offering.
- Recall March 23, QuantumScape's capital raise called a bullish indicator.