Evolus shares drop 10% as Q4 net loss widened amid litigation headwinds
Mar. 25, 2021 9:06 AM ETEvolus, Inc. (EOLS)EOLSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) slides 10% premarket after announcing Q4 and FY20 results for period ended December 31, 2020.
- For Q4, the company recorded total net revenues of $20.6M, +5.8% Y/Y and a beat of $0.3M.
- Revenue was partially impacted by the company selling under a bond required by the ITC beginning mid-December 2020 resulting in minimal net revenue in the last two weeks of the quarter.
- Gross margin was 64.6%. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $12.2M compared to $12.4M in same period prior year.
- Q4 Net loss of $110.7M compared to loss of $14.5M in Q4 2019. The increase was due to $83.4M of litigation settlement expenses associated with the Allergan/Medytox Settlement Agreements.
- Loss per share reached ($3.28) vs. ($0.47) last year, missed estimates by $2.94.
- In Q4, the company resolved all legal matters with Allergan, Medytox and Daewoong Pharmaceutical related to the U.S. International Trade Commission case.
- Strong underlying market demand for Jeuveau was seen in Q4, evidenced by 600 new purchasing accounts resulting in over 5,600 accounts at Dec. 31.
- Re-order rates increased to 72% in Q4.
- For FY 2020, Total net revenues were $56.5M, an increase of 62% compared to 2019 net revenues of $34.9M.
- Gross margin of 67.6%. Non-GAAP loss from operations of $54M improved by 33% from $81.1M in 2019.
- Net loss was $163M in 2020 compared to $90M last year.
- Financial outlook: The company anticipates FY 2021 gross margin between 50% and 55%.
- Also, as a result of the recently announced settlement agreements, EOLS expects to have 43.7M shares outstanding.
