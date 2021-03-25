Deutsche Bank sees short-term buying opportunity for Rite Aid

Mar. 25, 2021
  • Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill writes that although COVID-19 has disrupted the retail pharmacy business, Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is poised as a "positive opportunity" in both the near and long terms.
  • He has initiated a short-term buy rating.
  • Yesterday, Rite Aid shares fell significantly in after-hours trading after announcing it was updating its FY 2021 guidance downwards due to a weak cold and cough season, the impact of COVID-19 and weather events.
  • Hill believes that COVID-19 vaccinations will drive earnings surprises for most of the rest of 2021.
  • He also notes that given COVID-19 variants, people may need annual vaccinations in the same way flu shots are given yearly.
  • Hill also expects a more normal cold and flu season at the end of the year.
  • Rite Aid shares are down 16.1% to $19.58 in premarket trading.
