Deutsche Bank sees short-term buying opportunity for Rite Aid
Mar. 25, 2021 Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) By: Jonathan Block
- Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill writes that although COVID-19 has disrupted the retail pharmacy business, Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is poised as a "positive opportunity" in both the near and long terms.
- He has initiated a short-term buy rating.
- Yesterday, Rite Aid shares fell significantly in after-hours trading after announcing it was updating its FY 2021 guidance downwards due to a weak cold and cough season, the impact of COVID-19 and weather events.
- Hill believes that COVID-19 vaccinations will drive earnings surprises for most of the rest of 2021.
- He also notes that given COVID-19 variants, people may need annual vaccinations in the same way flu shots are given yearly.
- Hill also expects a more normal cold and flu season at the end of the year.
- Rite Aid shares are down 16.1% to $19.58 in premarket trading.