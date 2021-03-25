Origin Agritech and Beijing Dabeinong Technology ink collaboration agreement

Mar. 25, 2021 9:09 AM ETOrigin Agritech Limited (SEED)SEEDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) trades 2.5% higher premarket after entering into a collaboration agreement with Beijing Dabeinong Technology for the development of commercial GMO corn hybrids.
  • Under agreement terms, both the parties will collaborate on R&D of new GMO corn hybrids by integrating DBN's approved traits and Origin's elite corn hybrids to develop potential commercial GMO hybrid corn for Chinese farmers.
  • It will also explore potential collaborations in GMO corn seed production, marketing, and technical services in the future GMO corn market.
  • Beijing Dabeinong Technology, DBN's holding subsidiary, is a Chinese agriculture conglomerate and reports $2B+ in annual sales
