Diffusion Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment and dosing in Phase 1 TCOM study

  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) announces it has completed enrollment and dosing of all participants in the Phase 1 trial of its novel, oxygen enhancing therapeutic, trans sodium crocetinate, utilizing a transcutaneous oxygen monitoring (TCOM) device to evaluate the pharmacodynamic effects of TSC on peripheral tissue oxygenation.
  • The TCOM trial is the first in a series of three short-term Oxygenation Trials that Diffusion plans to conduct in the United States in 2021.
  • The trial was a randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic study of TSC that enrolled and dosed 30 healthy volunteers, with trial participants randomized into one of six subgroups and each received a single intravenous dose of placebo or one of five different doses of TSC ranging from 0.5-2.5 mg/kg.
  • The primary endpoint evaluates the relative change in TCOM readings from baseline after TSC administration.
  • Diffusion expects that the ongoing collection and analyses of the TCOM trial data will be completed and announced in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The company also said it plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical outcome study evaluating TSC in the announced indication(s), during Q1 2022.
  • Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
