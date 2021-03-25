Diffusion Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment and dosing in Phase 1 TCOM study
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) announces it has completed enrollment and dosing of all participants in the Phase 1 trial of its novel, oxygen enhancing therapeutic, trans sodium crocetinate, utilizing a transcutaneous oxygen monitoring (TCOM) device to evaluate the pharmacodynamic effects of TSC on peripheral tissue oxygenation.
- The TCOM trial is the first in a series of three short-term Oxygenation Trials that Diffusion plans to conduct in the United States in 2021.
- The trial was a randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic study of TSC that enrolled and dosed 30 healthy volunteers, with trial participants randomized into one of six subgroups and each received a single intravenous dose of placebo or one of five different doses of TSC ranging from 0.5-2.5 mg/kg.
- The primary endpoint evaluates the relative change in TCOM readings from baseline after TSC administration.
- Diffusion expects that the ongoing collection and analyses of the TCOM trial data will be completed and announced in the second quarter of 2021.
- The company also said it plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical outcome study evaluating TSC in the announced indication(s), during Q1 2022.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.