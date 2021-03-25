Zoomd forays Indian market with sales operations
Mar. 25, 2021 9:24 AM ETZoomd Technologies Ltd. (ZMDTF)ZMDTFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Zoomd Technologies (OTCPK:ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd launched its operations in India for promoting its online advertising and user acquisition services.
- For handling Indian operations, the company appointed Parthiban Vairamudi, an experienced digital and business development executive with more than 18 years of regional market experience.
- According to Business Standard report last month, the Indian ad spend is expected to rise by 23% in 2021 after experiencing a 21.5% drop in 2020.
- "We intend to onboard new customers and publishers over the course of the year and become a meaningful player in the Indian ad space," CEO Ofer Eiten commented.