Sigma Labs slides 9% post Q4 results

Mar. 25, 2021 9:35 AM ETSigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB)SGLBBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Sigma Labs (SGLB -8.8%) reported Q4 revenue growth of 30.8% Y/Y to $0.17M;
  • Gross profit improved to negative $22K as from $105K Y/Y.
  • Cash used in operating activities totaled $1.1M and cash totaled $3.7M at December 31, 2020.
  • The Company completed a public offering of shares of common stock with gross proceeds of ~$5.1M.
  • In addition, warrant exercises during Q1 2021 have contributed an additional $1.1M in cash proceeds.
  • Net loss remained flat at 1.6M.
  • Looking ahead into 2021, the company is expanding its focus on new markets and opportunities, including aerospace, space exploration and defense.
  • "Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, 2020 was a gratifying year for Sigma Labs," said Mark K. Ruport, President and CEO.
  • Previously: Sigma Labs reports Q4 results (Mar. 24 2021)
