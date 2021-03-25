Sigma Labs slides 9% post Q4 results
Mar. 25, 2021 9:35 AM ETSigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB)SGLBBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sigma Labs (SGLB -8.8%) reported Q4 revenue growth of 30.8% Y/Y to $0.17M;
- Gross profit improved to negative $22K as from $105K Y/Y.
- Cash used in operating activities totaled $1.1M and cash totaled $3.7M at December 31, 2020.
- The Company completed a public offering of shares of common stock with gross proceeds of ~$5.1M.
- In addition, warrant exercises during Q1 2021 have contributed an additional $1.1M in cash proceeds.
- Net loss remained flat at 1.6M.
- Looking ahead into 2021, the company is expanding its focus on new markets and opportunities, including aerospace, space exploration and defense.
- "Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, 2020 was a gratifying year for Sigma Labs," said Mark K. Ruport, President and CEO.
