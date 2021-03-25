RedHill enters Movantik patent litigation settlement with MSN pharmaceuticals

  • RedHill Biopharma (RDHL), AztraZeneca AB, AstraZenca Pharmaceuticals and Nektar Therapeutics have entered into a settlement and license agreement with MSN Pharmaceuticals and MSN Laboratories resolving their patent litigation in the U.S. in response to MSN's FDA Abbreviated New Drug Application to market a generic version of Movantik (naloxegol).
  • RedHill had acquired the global rights to Movantik, excluding Europe and Canada from AstraZeneca in April 2020.
  • Under the terms of the settlement agreement, MSN may not sell a generic version of Movantik in the U.S. until October 1, 2030 (subject to U.S. FDA approval) or earlier under certain circumstances.
  • The parties to the settlement agreement have also agreed to file a stipulation and order of dismissal with the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware which will conclude this litigation with respect to MSN.
