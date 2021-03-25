Sterling awarded $122.7M design-build project in Utah
Mar. 25, 2021 9:57 AM ETSterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)STRLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Sterling Construction (STRL -2.4%) subsidiary, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company, LLC, has been selected by the Utah Department of Transportation to renew portions of I-80 and I-215, two major highways in the Salt Lake Valley.
- The project consists of the removal and replacement of existing concrete pavement, the design and replacement of four bridge structures, and widening and adding lanes to portions of the highway.
- Two of the bridges will be constructed utilizing Accelerated Bridge Construction, a construction method that involves the use of advanced technologies to assemble a bridge offsite and then transport it to a project site for installation.
- Project to begin in May 2021 and will take approximately two years to complete.