Mountain Valley MD drops after new short call from Night Market Research
Mar. 25, 2021 10:06 AM ETMountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (MVMDF)MVMDFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Mountain Valley MD (OTCQB:MVMDF) fell 3% after Night Market Research released a new short report on the company, seeing potential 100% downside.
- Night Market highlights how the company has shifted from cannabis, to nutraceuticals, to pharmaceuticals and to Covid all within less than a year.
- Night Market writes that that Mountain Valley shares up 2000% and questions management's scientific credential, including the company's lead scientist.
- Mountain Valley didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
