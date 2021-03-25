Four top Petrobras execs to quit after clashing with incoming CEO's plans

  • Four senior Petrobras (PBR -2.1%) executives including CFO Andrea Almeida are stepping down ahead of next month's arrival of a new CEO appointed by Brazil's President Bolsonaro.
  • Petrobras' logistics director, upstream director and production director also will not to renew their employment contracts, effectively following CEO Roberto Castello Branco out of the company.
  • The departures reportedly stem from disagreements between the current management and the incoming CEO, retired general Joaquim Silva e Luna, including his plans for Petrobras' fuel price policy.
  • Luna said earlier this week that he hoped to keep the management team intact and would attempt to keep the company free of inappropriate political interference.
  • Separately, Petrobras says it signed the contract to sell its RLAM refinery to Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital for $1.65B.
  • Petrobras shares have been punished investors since the CEO change, but at current prices, the company has the potential to generate outsized shareholder rewards, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
